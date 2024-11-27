Dimapur: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio launched a series of landmark projects including, UraCab, pioneering digital piggery insurance and Nagaland Tourism Connect-Hornbill Edition in Kohima on Wednesday.

Describing the launch of UraCab as a proud moment for the state, Rio emphasised its role in bridging critical gaps in tourism and transportation.

He said the platform would offer the tourists a seamless booking experience while providing the local taxi owners with a stable and lucrative livelihood.

As part of the Nagaland Tourism Connect initiative, a new fleet of vehicles, comprising 20-seater buses, light commercial vans and multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), was also flagged off on the day, marking the culmination of extensive tourism training programmes ahead of the 25th Hornbill Festival.

These vehicles are specially branded to promote Nagaland’s identity and ensure a superior travel experience for visitors.

Additionally, the Nagaland Logistics Connect initiative was introduced to enhance the state’s transportation and logistics infrastructure.

Rio highlighted the government’s commitment to skilling local mechanics to handle advanced BS-6 vehicle technology, ensuring that the modern infrastructure reaches even the remotest areas.

Tourism stakeholders, including guides, homestay operators, taxi drivers and tourism police, have also undergone comprehensive training to enhance visitor experiences during the Hornbill Festival and beyond.

In a pioneering effort, Nagaland introduced Digital Piggery Insurance, developed in collaboration with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and Tata AIG.

This app-based system simplifies registration and claim processing for livestock farmers, addressing the challenges of remote connectivity and reducing costs.

Rio said this initiative not only provides financial security but also exemplifies inclusivity by empowering farmers in the most remote areas while highlighting the partnership between the Nagaland State Rural Livelihood Mission and the animal husbandry and veterinary department.

He also announced the Chief Minister’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme (CMULIS), designed to safeguard families from unforeseen tragedies, further underscoring the government’s commitment to social and financial security.

The event also marked the culmination of extensive capacity-building programmes for homestays, tour guides, tourist taxi drivers and heritage interpreters.

Financial assistance under the CMULIS was handed over to beneficiaries during the ceremony.

The chief minister also launched a booklet on the tourism directory during the ceremony.