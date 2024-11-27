Dimapur: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan has urged stakeholders to establish a rehabilitation facility for alcoholics and substance users in Kohima.

He called on the corporate organisations through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes to partner with the Nagaland branch of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for the initiative.

Addressing the 37th annual general meeting of IRCS Nagaland at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday, the Governor said this initiative is a key priority of the society and underscores its commitment to addressing critical social issues that plague the society.

“This annual gathering is not merely a meeting but a celebration of the relentless efforts and dedication of our members, volunteers and supporters who work tirelessly to make a difference in our communities,” he added.

Ganesan said the Red Cross is a symbol of neutrality and impartiality transcending all barriers of race, religion and politics.

“It is its duty to uphold these principles as we serve humanity with empathy and determination. As we are faced with new opportunities and challenges, let us also focus on strengthening our disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, building capacity in our branches, and encouraging youth engagement in our activities to ensure the sustainability of our mission,” he added.

Ganesan said despite the numerous challenges, including natural calamities and conflicts, the IRCS Nagaland has stood resilient, providing humanitarian aid and support where it was needed most.

During the programme, the Governor presented decorations to the patrons and vice-patrons, and awards to the Voluntary Blood Donors Association and others.

A blood donation-based app developed by Rishav Sethi was launched on the occasion.