Guwahati: The Indian Army’s five-day motor rally, organised to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hornbill Festival in Nagaland, concluded on Sunday.

Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said the rally followed a scenic and challenging route from Rangapahar Military Station through Jorhat, Mokokchung, Wokha and Kohima before culminating at Zakhama, celebrating Nagaland’s vibrant heritage and spirit of adventure.

The rally featured 20 participants and eight sports utility vehicles (SUVs) sponsored by Mahindra & Mahindra, highlighting a collaborative effort to honour Nagaland’s culture and traditions, he added.

The event highlighted the enduring bond between the Indian Army and the people of Nagaland, while also promoting unity, resilience and a spirit of exploration, he said.

Lt Col Shukla said the motor rally stands as one of the key events of the Hornbill Festival’s 25th-anniversary celebrations, fostering camaraderie and creating lasting memories for participants and spectators alike.

Meanwhile, the 25th edition of the Hornbill Festival began on Sunday with renewed vigour, pomp and gaiety at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama near Kohima, showcasing a collaborative cultural experience with partner countries USA, Wales, Japan, Bulgaria and Peru.