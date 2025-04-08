Aizawl: Mizoram’s main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has wished for and encouraged the MNF to form the next government in the northeastern state.

Addressing a political session at the party office in Aizawl, Zoramthanga said that he met with Shah during his visit to Mizoram on March 15 and both leaders discussed a wide range of issues, including the state’s political scenario and India’s relation with Myanmar.

“During our meeting, Amit Shah ji wished for the MNF to form the next government. He seriously encouraged me to make massive efforts from the grassroots level. I have never come across a person like the Home Minister, who seriously wished that the MNF would come back to power, before” the former chief minister said.

MNF is a member of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) as well as an ally of the NDA at the Centre. However, the party does not work with the BJP in Mizoram.

Zoramthanga said that Shah had enquired him about the current Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

“I only told the Union Home Minister that the ZPM government is very new and it will learn things gradually,” he said.

The former rebel leader said that his meeting with Shah mainly centered on how he acted as a mediator during the Congress-led UPA government to restore peace in Myanmar.