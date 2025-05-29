Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, arrived in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Wednesday on a three-day visit to inspect several facilities and review welfare schemes under the women and child development department, official sources said.

Soon after her arrival, Thakur visited several children homes and shelter homes at Aizawl’s Durtlang neighbourhood, including Shakti Sadan, a shelter home for women facing difficulties, observation home ( for children in conflict with the law), special home (to guide children on the right path) and place of safety, a secure home for children above 16 years facing serious legal cases, the sources said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

She also held a review meeting with the state Social Welfare, Women and Child Development minister, Lalrinpuii, and important officials in Aizawl, it said.

Thakur will also visit Khawzawl and Champhai districts in the eastern part of the state on Thursday, according to officials.

She will also meet Chief Minister Lalduhom on Friday before departing for Delhi, they said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!