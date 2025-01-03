Aizawl: Security forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), are on high alert along the Tripura and Mizoram borders following reports of militant movement from Bangladesh.

Tripura shares an 856 km border with Bangladesh, while Mizoram’s border extends for 318 km. Notably, 26.64 km of Tripura’s border remains unfenced, and the entire Mizoram border is unfenced.

A senior police official confirmed that reports of militant activity along the porous Tripura-Mizoram-Bangladesh border have prompted heightened security measures.

Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), Krishnendu Chakraborty, recently visited Unakoti and North Tripura districts to assess the situation and hold meetings with security forces deployed in the region.

Both BSF and state police officials have increased vigilance along the India-Bangladesh border since the political unrest in Bangladesh began in July, culminating in the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

While a significant number of militants, primarily from Bangladesh, surrendered to the Tripura government in September 2023, concerns remain about the presence of some northeast India-based extremists in Bangladesh.

On September 24, 584 extremists from the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) surrendered, depositing a large cache of arms and ammunition before Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha.

This followed a peace agreement signed on September 4 in Delhi, involving Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BSF is employing various devices and canine units to enhance border surveillance. Senior BSF officials regularly inspect border areas to monitor vigilance closely.