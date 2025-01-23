Aizawl: Patanjali Foods Ltd (PFL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mizoram Government to expand its operations into two additional districts, Serchip and Saya, under the National Mission on Oil Palm (NMEO-OP).

The MoU was formalized on Wednesday by Pi Ramdini, Mizoram government’s Agriculture Secretary, and Ashok Kumar Singh, Head of Northeast Region, PFL in Aizawl.

The signing ceremony was attended by key officials including Subhas Bhattacharjee, Advisor to Patanjali Foods, Tapas Tripathy, DGM, and Timothy, State Head for Mizoram.

Following the MoU signing, a courtesy meeting was held with the Mizoram Agriculture Minister Pu PC Vanlalruata, where discussions centered around Patanjali Foods’ roadmap in the state.

Patanjali Foods is set to establish a 5 TPH Oil Palm Mill at Liapha on the KMMTTP Road along the International Highway.

The foundation stone for the mill is expected to be laid within the next month, marking a significant step in enhancing oil palm cultivation in Mizoram.