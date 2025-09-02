Guwahati: A significant archaeological discovery in northern Mizoram near the Manipur border has unearthed over 700-year-old human bones, including skulls and femurs, potentially reshaping the history of the Mizo people, the heritage conservation organization INTACH said on Tuesday.

The find, which breaks the record for the oldest skeletal remains in the state, was announced by Rin Sanga, convenor of the Mizoram chapter of INTACH, during a press conference. Sanga stated that the organization plans to conduct an in-depth study of the skeletons to re-examine Mizo history.

The skeletal remains include nine human skulls, several femurs, and other bones. In addition, ancient artifacts such as a ‘dao’ (traditional knife) and broken pottery segments were recovered at the site, according to archaeologist Vanlalhuma Singson of Mizoram’s Art and Culture Department.

The remains were discovered buried inside an elevated cave in the Thingkhuang forest area, a few kilometers from North Khawlek village in Saitual district. Carbon-14 dating tests indicate that the bones date back to between 1,260 CE and 1,320 CE.

The site was first discovered by a local hunter on January 11, 2025, who informed village leaders, leading to INTACH’s involvement. The state Art and Culture Department sent experts to the cave on May 2. Located at about 1,228 meters above sea level in a gorge, the cave is difficult to access.

“This discovery is about 400 years older than the commonly accepted timeline of when the Mizo people entered Mizoram and roughly 200 years older than the oldest remains found at Vangchhia in Champhai district,” Sanga said. The Vangchhia remains date back to 1,485 CE.

With assistance from the state government and experts, DNA sequencing will be conducted to determine the ancestry and racial lineage of the skeletal remains, which could provide new insights into Mizoram’s ancient history.

This discovery is expected to prompt historians and researchers to revisit and potentially revise the historical narrative of the Mizo people.