Aizawl: A Myanmar national has been arrested in east Mizoram’s Champhai district for possessing heroin worth Rs. 1.77 crore during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Mizoram police, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles troops in coordination with the state police launched an ambush near a crossing point along the Indo-Myanmar border in Champhai district on Saturday, the statement said.

The joint team intercepted the accused while crossing Tiau river, which divides India and Myanmar, to enter Mizoram, and a thorough checking of him led to the recovery of 237 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.77 crore from his possession, it said.

The accused has been identified as Vanlalmara, 42, a resident of Tahan in Myanmar, it said.

In a separate operation, Assam Rifles personnel also recovered 122 detonators, 94 gelatin sticks, 8 meters of safety fuse, and one 12-bore rifle and ammunition in the Siaha district in the southern part of the state on Sunday, the paramilitary force said in another statement.

One person was apprehended for possessing the firearm and explosives, it said.