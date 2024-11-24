Aizawl: A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Mamit police in a joint operation arrested three alleged drug smugglers, including a Myanmar national from western Mizoram‘s Mamit district, near the Tripura and Bangladesh border.

The team seized Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 1.69 crore from their possession.

On Friday, authorities intercepted a vehicle near Zamuang village and recovered 13 kilograms of Methamphetamine tablets, said a police official.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Malsawmdinga (33), a resident of Falam in Myanmar, and Lalhmunsiama (27) and Vanlalenga (21), both from Aizawl‘s Bawngkawn brigade field.

“The seizure highlights the increasing drug trafficking activities in the region and the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb this menace,” the official added.

