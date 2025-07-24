Aizawl: Famiang, believed to be the oldest woman in Mizoram, passed away at the age of 117 at her residence in Pangkhua village under Lawngtlai district on Tuesday, a local community leader confirmed on Wednesday.

According to village records, Famiang was born in 1908 and was married to Heinawna. The couple had eight children. Her extended family includes 51 grandchildren, 122 great-grandchildren, and 22 great-great-grandchildren.

Despite her advanced age, Famiang remained in good health for most of her later years. She was notably honoured by the Election Department for participating in the Mizoram Assembly elections held in November 2023.

“She remained active and mentally sound well past the age of 100. It was only in recent months that her health began to deteriorate due to age-related complications,” the community leader said.

Famiang was laid to rest on Tuesday at the Pangkhua village cemetery, where relatives, neighbours, and local residents gathered to bid farewell to the matriarch whose long life spanned over a century.

