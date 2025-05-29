Guwahati: ‘Lawm from the hills’, a prominent beauty brand hailing from Mizoram, recently made its mark at the exclusive Vogue Beauty & Wellness Honours 2025, powered by Tira Beauty, held in Mumbai.

The brand stood alongside top industry experts, leading beauty brands, and celebrities, proudly representing India’s Northeast region on a national platform.

Puipuii Hmar, Founder of ‘Lawm from the hills’, expressed her enthusiasm about attending the prestigious event, stating that it feels great to be present among prominent brands and names and representing our Northeast region on a huge platform like this.

“We really hope to bring a change in the beauty industry with our products, the raw materials of which are sustainably sourced from across Mizoram,” Puipui Hmar added.

Launched in 2022, Lawm from the hills offers everyday beauty basics that deliver on their promises without overwhelming consumers, a distinctive approach in the cluttered beauty industry.

Lawm (meaning Joy in Mizo) from the hills, was the only Northeast beauty brand to attend the event where Vogue India headed by Rochelle Pinto, awarded celebrities, who have made achievements in the field of beauty, wellness and advocacy, like Shilpa Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bhumi Pednekar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tiger Shroff and Sara Tendulkar.

During the event, Bhakti Modi, CEO & Co-founder of Tira Beauty, discussed the importance of brands building with purpose in an industry overwhelmed by new brands.

Notably, ‘Lawm from the hills’ sources pure natural ingredients with the help of the farming communities of Mizoram to create effective beauty basics by combining the richness of nature with the best of science.

Their products are available on their website – www.lawm.in, Myntra, and will be onboarding soon on Tira Beauty, Nykaa, and Zepto. You can reach out to them via their social media page (Instagram) – @lawm.fromthehills.