Guwahati: Mizoram has reported the highest HIV prevalence rate in India at 2.73%, significantly surpassing the national average of 0.2%.

Necessitating urgent measures, State Health Minister Lalrinpuii on Monday, expressed concern over the situation and urged lawmakers to take stronger measures to combat the epidemic.

During a meeting of the Mizoram Legislative Forum on AIDS, held at the I&PR conference hall in Aizawl, Mizoram state AIDS Control Society (MSACS) Project Director Dr. Jane R. Ralte gave a comprehensive update on the state’s HIV situation.

Dr. Ralte revealed that 32,287 individuals in Mizoram have tested positive for HIV, with 5,511 reported deaths, as of January 2025. Between April 2024 and Jan 2025 alone, 1,769 new cases have been detected.

Dr. Ralte highlighted that 67% of the new infections were attributed to unprotected sexual activity, while 30.44% were linked to the use of unsterilized syringes.

Despite the severity of the crisis, Dr. Ralte pointed out that Mizoram has started to see some encouraging trends, with a decrease in new infections and a notable drop in HIV-related deaths.

During the discussion with MLAs and MSACS officials, Health Minister Lalrinpuii stressed the significance of regular blood testing and adherence to ART medication for maintaining health. She also advocated for the efficient use of drop-in centres to provide support to those living with HIV.

The legislators, reaffirming their dedication to strengthening the battle against HIV, agreed to allocate Rs 50,000 each from their MLA funds for 2024-25. These funds will be directed to MSACS to ensure uninterrupted access to ART treatment for HIV-positive individuals.