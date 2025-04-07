Guwahati: Civil societies in Mizoram’s Melthum and Lawngtlai towns on Saturday issued directives to restrict the movement and participation of Myanmarese refugees in local trade.

They also warned that non-compliance would lead to eviction. Mizoram has been providing shelter to over 30,000 refugees from Myanmar, mainly ethnic Chins who share close cultural ties with the majority Mizos.

However, concerns about law and order have led to rising discontent in some areas.

Lallawmpuii, the officer-in-charge of Kulikawn Police Station, stated, “We have not received official information from the Melthum village council, but I believe the council is acting out of necessity.”

She added, “Local councils are elected bodies, so jurisdiction lies with them. If a law and order issue arises, we will take action.”

Lalrammawia, secretary of the Melthum Local Council, stressed the importance of establishing protocols to ensure safety and peaceful coexistence.

“Recently, we’ve faced issues with the Myanmarese refugees. Their numbers fluctuate rapidly, so we decided to implement measures to control their movements,” he explained.

“We will conduct an identification drive, and those without identification will be evicted by the end of April,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Lawngtlai, civil societies imposed a curfew on refugees, barring them from being on the streets after 9 pm.

Local authorities have expressed concerns about this decision, but they see it as a response to escalating tensions and pressure on local resources.

Margareth J. Vanlalremruati, the sub-divisional officer (Sadar) of Lawngtlai district, said that civil societies had made their own decisions without informing them. However, she believed the situation might have forced them to take such actions. She also noted that nightlife in Lawngtlai had become problematic, and refugees were draining local natural resources.

Rohmingliana Zathang, secretary of the Young Lai Association (YLA) in Lawngtlai, raised concerns over illegal activities, stating, “There has been a lot of movement along the India-Myanmar boundary, and illegal trading is happening. Traders from Rakhine state in Myanmar are taking advantage of the refugee crisis, so we must take every precaution to maintain law and order and protect India’s sovereignty.”

The YLA has also warned refugees to adhere to Indian laws and refrain from engaging in illegal trade, warning that violations will lead to legal consequences.