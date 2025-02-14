Aizawl: Mizoram’s ruling party, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM)) won a thumping victory in the village council (VC) and local council (LC) polls securing a majority in 266 out of the total 543 VCs and 54 out of 110 LCs.

According to the final results announced by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday, the main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF) secured a majority in 122 VCs and 27 LCs.

Polling for the 534 village councils in nine districts barring three Autonomous District Councils (ADC) in two districts and 110 local councils within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Lunglei Municipal Council (LMC) was held under a peaceful atmosphere on Wednesday, the commission said.

75.37 per cent of over 4.4 lakh voters cast their votes in the VC polls, while 64.79 polling percentage was recorded in the LC polls, it said.

Though the existing number of VCs is 544 and that of LCs is 111, polling was deferred for a 3-member Lalnutui village council in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district and a 7-member Lawipui local council within AMC due to the death of candidates, it said.

Elections were also not held in 9 VCs from 7 districts as all candidates, the majority of whom belonged to the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) were declared elected unopposed, it said.

Congress won a majority in 43 VCs and 14 LCs, BJP bagged 1 VC and there were 7 VCs and 2 LCs where only independent candidates were elected, the SEC said.