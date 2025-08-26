Aizawl: The ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) named well-known Mizo singer Vanlalsailova as the party candidate for the bypoll to the Dampa constituency in Mizoram on Monday, although the Election Commission has yet to announce the poll date.

The Dampa seat in west Mizoram’s Mamit district has remained vacant since the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo died on July 21.

ZPM president Lalliansawta declared Vanlalsailova as the party candidate for the Dampa bypoll during a party function in Aizawl.

While congratulating Vanlalsailova on his nomination, the ZPM president urged party workers to work collectively for the upcoming bypoll.

Vanlalsailova contested the last assembly polls in November 2023 but lost to Lalrintluanga Sailo.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mizo gospel singer, who hails from West Phaileng in Dampa constituency, said the Almighty gave him a second opportunity to work for the progress of Dampa.

Vanlalsailova urged the constituency people to vote for him and emphasized the need to be part of the ruling side to bring development.

Other political parties have yet to announce their candidates.