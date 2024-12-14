Guwahati: The Winter Festival in Mizoram returns with a fresh plan this year, collaborating with the Pro Panja League to make it a festival and arm wrestling event.

The event is a celebration of Mizoram’s diversity and culture, and it will see a number of athletes from the Northeast come December 17.

The arm wrestling matches will be part of the festival, which will also feature music performances throughout.

It will witness one of the hill state’s own Denic Lalruattluanga, headlining the arm wrestling event.

Denic Lalruattluanga is a Pro Panja League athlete who gained prominence after his victory at the Asian Arm Wrestling Championship earlier this year.

Denic has been immensely popular in the region since achieving the feat, and the locals have spared no effort in showing their support for their champion.

This will be his next big fight against the international competitor Assanali Nurmagambet from Kazakhstan.

The Pro Panja League will also officially announce the Northeastern Championship, which will take place in 2025 and be specifically for athletes from the Northeast.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Mizoram Sports and Youth Department, the Mizoram Sports Council and the Mizoram Ministry of Tourism.

Expressing his enthusiasm for bringing the sport to the Northeast, co-founder of the Pro Panja League Parvinn Dabass said that he is delighted to see the kind of response the sport has received in Assam and other states of the region.

“We are excited to be a part of the Winter Festival and we are really proud of Denic to have witnessed his journey. We are also pleased to see the kind of love and reception he has received from everyone in the region. This event is sure to create a boom for arm wrestling in Mizoram,” he added.

Mizoram sports and youth affairs minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said that arm wrestling is one of the traditional sports in the country and its culture is deeply rooted.

“We are glad that it will be part of the Winter Festival this year and are hopeful that Denic’s success will inspire many youngsters to take up the sport in the coming years,” he added.

Schedule of the Pro Panja League matches:

. Mizoram’s Vanlallura vs Assam’s Nilay Sankar

. Assam’s Ishan Kashyap vs Mizoram’s Kimkima

. Kazakhstan’s Bekzhan Ramiyanov vs Mizoram’s Lalnunpuia

. Mizoram’s Raymond vs Assam’s Tridip Medhi

. Denic Lalruattluange vs Assanali Nurmagambet

The event will be live-streamed on the Zonet app and website from 7pm onwards.