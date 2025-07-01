Aizawl: Mizoram University (MU) has been awarded an A+ grade with a CGPA of 3.30 in the latest cycle of assessment conducted by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

This marks an improvement from its previous A grade with a CGPA of 3.16.

Vice-Chancellor Dibakar Chandra Deka stated that the recognition reflects the university’s continued efforts toward excellence in academics, research, infrastructure, and student-focused initiatives.

“This achievement is particularly significant as the university celebrates its Silver Jubilee year. Being located in a geographically remote region, this recognition also carries importance in the global higher education context,” he said.

A seven-member peer team from NAAC, headquartered in Bengaluru, assessed the university between June 3 and 5 through a blended evaluation mode, combining both physical and virtual components.

NAAC, an autonomous body under the University Grants Commission (UGC), evaluates higher education institutions across India based on various criteria, including curriculum design, teaching-learning practices, research output, governance, infrastructure quality, and student support mechanisms.