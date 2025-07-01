Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said that the Centre has agreed to provide Rajdhani Express, a passenger train service, to the state to link the northeastern state with the national capital Delhi and other cities.

The Chief Minister stated that recently he met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, asking him to provide Rajdhani Express train service and a direct rail link between Mizoram and Delhi, Kolkata, and Tripura.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“The Union Railway Minister has complied with our request. We will get the Rajdhani Express service. There will be train service between Aizawl and Delhi and two other cities, Tripura (Agartala) and Kolkata,” Lalduhoma said while addressing the celebration of Remna ni, the anniversary of the signing of the Mizoram peace accord in Aizawl.

The state’s apex student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), organized the event at Lammual in Aizawl.

The chief minister said that he had also urged the Centre to develop Sairang railway station into a world-class railway station, and the Centre has agreed to it.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He said that they have completed the 51.38 km long Bairabi-Sairang new railway line, and it is ready for inauguration. He also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the railway line.

“The railway line is ready for inauguration. We are waiting for the Prime Minister to open it,” the Chief Minister asserted.

Lalduhoma also said that Mizoram will soon emerge as a key commercial hub and gateway to ASEAN countries.

He noted that the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) is nearing completion and said that Mizoram will soon become a commercial hub and gateway to ASEAN countries.

He said that once authorities complete the KMMTTP, it will commercially link not only Mizoram but the entire country. The project will shift Mizoram’s gateway to the southern side.

The Chief Minister added that he instructed the state chief secretary to form a study team to assess the impact of the KMMTTP, as the project, once opened, will bring transformation and other social and economic impacts.