Mizoram to construct Bru house and hostel in Aizawl, says CM

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday announced that the state government would construct a Bru house and hostel in Aizawl to fulfill the long standing demand of the Bru community in the state.

Addressing the celebration of Boisu in Aizawl, CM Lalduhoma said that the government committed to fulfill the long-cherished aspiration of the Bru students.

He said that the state has made a financial provision to construct a Bru house cum hostel at Tanhril on the western outskirts of Aizawl.

Stating Mizoram’s diverse ethnic composition, the chief minister said that various communities in the state have lived together in peace and mutual respect for decades.

“This spirit of unity and understanding is the cornerstone of Mizoram’s identity as one of the most peaceful and progressive states in the country,” he said.

He further stated that every citizen in India have the right to freedom to uphold and celebrate their distinct identity, customs, and way of life.

Imposing a singular worldview or disregarding others’ rights to cultural expression is not only unjust but also detrimental to the fabric of society, he said.

“Whether from a large or small community, every individual must learn to coexist with others with dignity and mutual respect. Arrogance born out of being a dominant tribe and inferiority or excessive demand for special treatment because of being a minority, both hinder social harmony,” he said.

Lalduhoma strongly condemned all forms of discrimination, religious intolerance, and coercion.

He asserted that Mizoram’s foundation of peace and liberty, principles that we must safeguarded at all costs, makes Mizoram strong.

Citing about the issue of drug abuse in the state, he called upon all citizens to work together towards a drug-free Mizoram.

He stressed the need to strengthen both legal and customary laws in combating drug trafficking.

He stated the potential of community-based social sanctions—deeply rooted in Mizo tradition—as powerful tools in the fight against drugs, often more effective than formal legislation.

The chief minister also encouraged everyone to continue doing what is right, to appreciate the efforts of others, and to remain committed to the preservation of the environment and the land.