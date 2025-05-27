Aizawl: Mizoram Health Minister Dr. Lalrinpuii announced on Monday that government hospitals in the state will soon begin performing tissue transplants, marking a significant milestone in the state’s medical advancement.

She made this statement while inaugurating a free health check-up camp for journalists at Aizawl Civil Hospital, the state’s largest government medical facility.

Lalrinpuii revealed that the civil hospital is currently installing a Cardiology Operation Theatre (Cath Lab), which will enable a range of previously unavailable cardiac services.

She further stated that Aizawl Civil Hospital will soon begin kidney transplants, as the hospital has already set up a designated operation theatre and secured the necessary license from the central government.

Initially, surgeons from outside Mizoram will carry out the transplant surgeries while training local medical teams to take over the procedures in the future.

In addition, the minister informed that the government is installing an operation theatre at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) in Falkawn, near Aizawl, to facilitate open-heart surgeries.

She noted that while such surgeries typically cost around Rs 8 lakh in private hospitals, ZMCH will offer them at a subsidized rate of about Rs 1.5 lakh, significantly reducing the financial burden on patients.

Highlighting healthcare reforms, Lalrinpuii praised the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme (MUHCS), which launched on April 1. She described it as one of the state’s most impactful health initiatives, noting that it has already benefited many within just one month of implementation.

She urged non-salaried and non-government employed families to register under MUHCS to access annual health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family. The state has also introduced a simplified referral system to help patients get easier access to empaneled hospitals outside Mizoram.

Under MUHCS, registered beneficiaries receive cashless treatment at government, empaneled private, and church-run hospitals. General beneficiaries can choose between Rs 2,500 for general ward access, Rs 5,000 for semi-private ward, or Rs 10,000 for private ward annually.

Government employees, including contractual and muster-roll workers, must contribute monthly payments ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1,500, depending on their salary, to receive unlimited healthcare coverage.

Civil pensioners contribute between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per month to access coverage worth ?5 lakh to ?12 lakh for private and semi-private wards.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries of the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme do not need to pay additional registration fees under MUHCS.

The free health screening camp for members of the Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA) resumed at Aizawl Civil Hospital on Monday, continuing a tradition of medical support for media professionals.

MJA President Lalrambuatsaiha addressed the gathering, which included numerous journalists, doctors, and hospital staff.