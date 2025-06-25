Guwahati: The Mizoram government will launch a comprehensive biometric enrolment campaign in July to register more than 32,000 Myanmar nationals currently residing in the state.

Officials confirmed that the initiative will rely on the Foreigner Identification Portal, a digital platform developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), to gather both biometric and demographic data.

State Home Secretary Vanlalmawia revealed that district authorities have already received instructions to complete preparations for the enrolment drive.

“We conducted training for district teams last week and plan to begin the data collection process next month,” he stated.

Each district will carry out the exercise through a District Level Committee on Displaced Persons, led by the local Deputy Commissioner. A State Level Committee headed by Home Minister K Sapdanga will supervise the operation.

Vanlalmawia explained that technical setbacks had delayed the rollout initially. “The portal’s original configuration was designed for deporting undocumented immigrants, but those fleeing Myanmar are officially recognized as displaced persons,” he said.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs revised the system, the state received clearance to move forward.

This week, NIC engineers are expected to train district-level staff on how to use the updated portal. “With everything now ready, we’re set to begin the registration,” Vanlalmawia confirmed.

According to the latest data, 32,419 Myanmar nationals have sought refuge in Mizoram. Champhai district, located along the border with Myanmar, houses the highest number at 13,586.

Lawngtlai and Siaha follow with 6,017 and 5,036 individuals, respectively. Aizawl hosts 3,669, while Kolasib, which borders Assam, has the fewest at 129.