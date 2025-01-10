Guwahati: The Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department during a joint operation arrested three individuals with a huge quantity of suspected heroin in Champhai, Mizoram.

The three individuals, including a woman, were nabbed with heroin worth Rs 83.7 lakh.

The accused were identified as Samuel Lalchawimawia (25), Lalchhanhima (20), and Rebecca Laldingliani (23).

A thorough search yielded 119 grams of heroin, which was recovered from their possession.

The trio has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation is underway to uncover the extent of their involvement in the drug trade.

