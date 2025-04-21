Aizawl: All teachers working in state-run schools will stage an agitation by wearing black badges in their workplaces for a week to protest the cabinet’s decision to revoke provincialization of several schools and demote senior teachers or headmasters.

The agitation will begin on Monday and will continue till Friday.

The call was given by the Mizoram Government School Teachers Union (MIGOSTU).

The union has been demanding the reinstatement of schools that have been provincialized during the previous government.

It is alleged that the provincialized status given to several schools by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government was revoked by the present Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by Chief Minister Lalduhoma under the pretext of lapses in rules that require amendment.

The onion also alleged that many senior teachers, who have served as principals in middle schools and high schools for several years, were demoted to the rank of normal teachers. The MIGOSTU urged the government to reinstate the provincialised schools and headmasters.

All members of the union will wear black badges in their workplaces between Monday and Friday to protest the cabinet decision, MIGOSTU said.