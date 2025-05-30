Aizawl: Mizoram’s leading student organization, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has strongly condemned a low-intensity blast that damaged an under-construction tourism facility belonging to the Tripura government.

The incident occurred in a disputed area along the Mizoram-Tripura border, prompting calls for investigation and heightened security from the MZP.

The blast, which reportedly took place between 2 AM and 3 AM on Wednesday, targeted a forest guest house being built by the Tripura government.

According to the MZP, the facility is located near Thaidawr hills in Phuldungsei village, within Mizoram’s Mamit district—an area claimed by both states.

MZP General Secretary Chinkhanmanga Thomte stated that the organization views the incident as a “mischievous act” intended to blame the Mizo community.

The MZP has urged the Mizoram government to investigate the incident and prevent further construction of the guest house by the Tripura government as the area falls within Mizoram’s territory.

The organisation also demanded that the Mizoram government deploy state police in the area to protect the state’s territory and prevent any law and order issues.

Thomte also expressed the MZP’s “serious concern” over what it describes as continuous encroachment by the Tripura government.

He noted that the student body’s president, H. Lalthianghlima, had previously visited the site on April 16, demanding a halt to the construction.

Following the incident, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) H. Ramthlengliana had said that they had informed their Tripura counterparts about the incident and both have launched a joint investigation.

He noted that the guest house sits in a disputed area near Mizoram’s Phuldungsei village, and despite the blast, the situation remains calm.

Ramthlengliana also mentioned that the Tripura government recently halted construction after Mizoram objected.

Officials indicate that the Tripura Forest Department was developing the damaged structure as part of an ecotourism project. The blast caused damage to certain sections of the facility.

Notably, Mizoram shares a 66-km-long border with Tripura. The two Northeastern states have hardly incidents of border skirmishes in the past.