Mizoram seeks special financial consideration from 16th Finance Commission

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has urged the 16th Finance Commission to provide special financial consideration due to the state’s challenging terrain, frequent natural disasters, and water scarcity.

The Finance Commission team, led by Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, is currently on a four-day visit to Mizoram and met with Chief Minister Lalduhoma and key officials to discuss the state’s fund allocation and development priorities for the next five years, starting from the 2026 fiscal year.

During the meeting, Lalduhoma highlighted that while Mizoram boasts a high literacy rate, it faces financial constraints due to its mountainous geography, lack of industrial opportunities, and high costs for essential goods and transportation. He urged the Finance Commission to continue supporting the state financially to overcome these challenges and ensure sustainable development.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that over 84% of Mizoram’s land is covered by forests, posing a challenge in terms of land availability. He emphasized the need for sustainable land use and forest conservation, and requested special financial consideration to address these issues.

Regarding the state’s revenue, Lalduhoma informed the commission that nearly 83.56% of Mizoram’s revenue comes from the Centre’s tax devolution and grants, with only about 16.77% generated locally.

The state’s finance department also presented an overview of the past financial statements and the current economic status.

Key proposals discussed included initiatives for skill development for youth, maximizing bamboo resources, and establishing more nursing schools and colleges.

The Finance Commission assured that it would thoroughly review the requests and give due consideration to Mizoram’s financial needs.