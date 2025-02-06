Aizawl: Mizoram state election commission (SEC) pardoned PWD minister Vanlalhlana for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) ahead of Village Council (VC) and Local Council (LC) polls scheduled to be held on February 12.

The SEC served show-cause notices to Vanlalhlana and Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar following a complaint filed by the opposition Mizo National Front (MNF).

In an order issued on Tuesday, the SEC said that the the minister has apologised and accepted his misdeed and stated that he was unaware that he was breaching the MCC when he released a video clip on social media from his office.

Vanlalhlana also stated that violating the poll code was never his intention, it said.

“After thorough deliberation over the matter, the SEC pardoned him because it was his first violation and he promised not to repeat the same,” the order said.

The minister was told to delete the video clip and submit action taken in this regard within 3 days, it said.

In a separate order, the SEC also said that it did not find any violation of the MCC from Hmar as he was explaining the development projects that have been already taken by the government before party leaders.