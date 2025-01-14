Aizawl: Mizoram State Election Commission (SEC) is likely to announce the schedule for elections to 544 Village Councils (VCs) in nine districts and 111 Local Councils (LCs) within two urban local bodies on Thursday, a senior official said on Monday.

State election commissioner H.Lalthlangliana said that they are planning to announce the polls schedule this week as the current VC and LC terms will expire on February 19.

“Preparations for the coming VC and LC polls are in full swing and we may hold a press conference to announce the election date on Thursday,” he said.

According to the final voter lists published by the SEC on January 8, there are 4,37,708 voters, including 2,22,098 female electors, in 544 village councils in nine districts, barring three autonomous district council areas in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai and Siaha districts.

Elections to VCs in Lai, Mara and Chakma councils in Lawngtlai and Siaha districts will held separately.

The final rolls also showed that there are 2,44,726 electorates, including 1,31,423 female voters in 87 LCs within Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 41,206 voters within Lunglei Municipal Council, which comprises 24 LCs.

In November last year, the state government issued notifications curtailing the term of VCs by six months, which means their tenure will expire on February 19.

The government reduced the current term of LCs by six months in December, meaning their tenure will end on February 19.

The decision of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government headed by chief minister Lalduhoma in curtailing the VCs and LCs term drew flak from opposition parties and VCs.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma asserted that the government curtailed the terms of the VCs and LCs to avoid an administrative gap, as problems arose when their terms extended beyond the new financial year and elections took place after the new fiscal.

He had said that his government wanted the VCs and LCs to fully function by the start of the next financial year.

State Local Administration (LAD) minister C. Lalsawivunga also claimed that the government curtailed the term to ensure effective management and usage of funds.

Meanwhile, All Mizoram Village Councils Association (AMVCA) withdrew its petition challenging the government’s decision for the second time on Monday.

The association president K. Lalngaizuala said that the association filed a writ petition at the Aizawl bench of Gauhati high court on December 6 challenging the government’s order issued on November 20, which reduced the VC term.

However, they had to withdraw the petition and filed a fresh one as the government issued a fresh order on November 21 superseding the previous order, he said.

The leaders withdrew the second petition on Monday after suspecting that the court might not entertain it or rule in their favor, as AMVCA is not registered under the state government’s firms and societies, he said.

Lalngaizuala said that they will again file a fresh petition in some individuals’ name on Tuesday to challenge the curtailment order.