Aizawl: At least 112 people have been killed in road accidents in Mizoram in 2024, a senior official said.

State transport secretary Zosangliana said that 124 road mishaps were reported in the state during the same period.

He said that in the past five years between 2019 and 2023, road mishaps had occurred on 423 occasions claiming 355 lives.

75 per cent of the road accidents occurred due to unscrupulous driving or recklessness of drivers killing 253 people, while 69 people were killed in 85 road accidents caused by drunken driving during the same period, he said.

The official said that 28 people died due to road accidents caused by wrong-side driving and 5 others died due to using mobile phones while driving during 2019-2023.

According to him, 3,99,290 vehicles have been registered under the state transport department till 24 January.

Mizoram on Saturday kickstarted Road Safety Month under the theme “Drive with utmost care and safety,’ which will be observed throughout this month.