Aizawl: Mizoram police have seized various drugs worth over 6.35 crore in five separate operations during the past six days between May 17 and May 22, police said in a statement.

Police stated that they have arrested 11 persons, including 2 Myanmar nationals, for trafficking or possessing drugs during such operations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In the biggest drug haul during the past 6 days, personnel of Mizoram’s CID (Special Branch) and Special Narcotics police station launched a joint operation at Seling in Aizawl district, about 36 km from the state capital, and intercepted a moving truck on May 18, the statement asserted.

It stated that, on thorough checking of the vehicle, the police seized 39.15 kgs of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 5.08 crore from the possession of two Myanmar nationals.

Police found the seized Methamphetamine tablets concealed inside a compartment under the truck, the statement noted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Subsequently, a team of special narcotics police station also carried out an operation at Selesih near Aizawl, Mizoram, on Thursday and seized 597 phials (80.49 kg) of codeine from the possession of a woman peddler, the statement said.

Further investigation based on the confession of the woman accused led to seizure of 1,292 more phials (179.40 kg) of codeine worth around Rs. 9.44 lakh from a warehouse in Aizawl’s Ramthar veng locality, it stated.

It further stated that, on May 19, police posted at Tuisenphai check seized 4.74 kg of Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs. 61.61 lakh from a taxi.

“A special team of Saitual police intercepted two cars and recovered 1.14 kg of heroin worth Rs. 50 lakh from one of the vehicles in Saitul town on May 17. Police arrested the drivers of the two cars on the spot, while further investigation of the case led to the arrest of four persons, including one from Assam”, the statement said.

In another operation, Lunglei police seized 193 grams of heroin worth Rs. 5.79 lakh from the possession of a local peddler near Dawn village in Lunglei district on May 20.

The authority booked 11 accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the statement added.