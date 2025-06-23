Aizawl: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the 51.38 km long Bairabi-Sairang rail line connecting Mizoram and other states of the country in July, according to officials of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

Officials said that the Bairabi-Sairang rail line connecting the capital city of Mizoram is on the verge of completion and expressed hope that the Prime Minister will inaugurate it soon.

However, there is no certainty about the inauguration as of now as the Ministry of Railways is yet to decide the matter, they said.

Sumeet Singhal, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (Northeast Frontier Circle), thoroughly inspected the final 33.864 km stretch from Hortoki to Sairang between June 6 and June 10. Later, Singhal submitted a safety report to the Ministry of Railways, which is yet to give its nod.

Officials stated that they have spent over Rs. 5,000 crore, or 97%, on the railway line project, and they have completed 94.5% of the work so far. The Bairabi–Sairang new rail line project is an engineering marvel of the Indian Railways.

The project consists of 48 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges. The total length of tunnels in this project is 12,853 meters. The project also includes 5 road over bridges and 6 road under bridges. Engineers divided this project into four sections: Bairabi – Hortoki, Hortoki – Kawnpui, Kawnpui – Mualkhang, and Mualkhang – Sairang.

The authorization marks a major milestone towards the integration of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram, into the national railway grid and demonstrates Indian Railways’ commitment to developing infrastructure in remote and strategically important regions.