Aizawl: Opposition parties and several civil society organisations in Mizoram have strongly opposed the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act (FCAA), 2023, calling it a “serious threat” to the state.

They have demanded that the government withdraw the resolution endorsing the Act, which was adopted by the state assembly during its recent monsoon session on August 27.

The resolution was introduced by Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga, extending the provisions of the FCAA, 2023, to Mizoram with immediate effect.

The main opposition Mizo National Front (MNF), along with the Congress, Zo Re-Unification Organisation (ZORO), and the Joint Civil Society Mizoram (CJM), have criticised the move, warning it could endanger the rights and land ownership of the Mizo people.

MNF media cell secretary Lallianmawia Jongte said on Friday that the party has petitioned Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama to convene a special session to rescind the resolution. He added that the resolution should not be forwarded to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, as it goes “against the interest” of the people of Mizoram.

Jongte said the MNF has consistently opposed the Act, which it believes grants excessive powers to the Centre over land. He pointed out that when the MNF was in power, the state assembly had unanimously adopted a resolution rejecting the amendment on August 22, 2023, after consulting political parties, churches, and civil society organisations.

ZORO vice president Ramdinliana Renthlei echoed the concerns, warning that the law could undermine indigenous rights, especially with the exemption granted for projects within 100 km of international borders.

This provision allows the Centre to undertake “strategic linear projects” without forest clearance, which critics argue could pave the way for land acquisition without local consent.

Renthlei said the law infringes on Article 371G of the Constitution, which protects Mizo customary laws and land ownership rights, and also violates Article 244, safeguarding the authority of Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) under the Fifth and Sixth Schedules.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lalduhoma defended the resolution, saying it was necessary since the principal Forest Conservation Act, 1980, is already applicable to Mizoram. A Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader, speaking off record, said the adoption of the resolution was aimed at facilitating development.

However, the CJM argued that while development is important, it should not come at the cost of compromising land and forest rights. “Development can continue under existing laws without risking the interests of the people,” the group stated.

The opposition and civil groups have warned of possible agitation if the government fails to withdraw the resolution.