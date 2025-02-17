Aizawl: A fresh Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025 will be introduced in the upcoming budget session of the state legislature commencing on February 19 to facilitate legal employment in the country and abroad, an official said on Sunday.

The bill, if enacted, will empower private placement agencies to recruit and send youths, particularly domestic workers, to outside the state and foreign countries legally, he said.

Under this bill, the government will provide licenses to private agencies to execute such tasks, he said.

The bill was conceived following legal issues faced by domestic workers from Mizoram in foreign countries, particularly in Syria, UAE and other Gulf countries last year, the official said.

Last year, the state government and generous individuals in collaboration with the Centre had rescued several Mizo women engaged as housemaids from Syria and other Arab countries after they faced legal problems.

Although the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill was previously enacted in 2015, the act empowered private placement agencies to provide jobs to any women as domestic workers beyond the state’s boundaries within the country (India), the official said.

An official of state assembly secretariat also said that the Mizoram State University Bill, 2025 is likely to be tabled in the assembly during the upcoming session.

“Even though the assembly secretariat received the draft bill on Friday, it has been sent to the assembly speaker for his approval to be presented in the assembly,” she said.

Earlier, state higher and technical education secretary H. Lalengmawia had said that despite financial constraints, the state government was making preparations for the state university as colleges affiliated with central university like Mizoram University (MZU) will no longer be permitted after 2035 under the National Education Policy (NEP, 2020.

The state university would be established in a cluster model combining various colleges and institutions to function under a single framework, he had said.

At least 740 starred questions and 88 unstarred questions have been received till Friday by the assembly secretariat to be answered by concerned ministers during the upcoming budget session, according to the assembly official.

Apart from these, the secretariat has also received three government bills, including the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill and the Mizoram Urban and Regional Development Bill, 2025, 1 official resolution, 85 prival resolutions, and 5 papers to be laid and presented in the assembly till now, she said.

State governor Vijay Kumar Singh will deliver his maiden gubernatorial address on the first day, while chief minister Lalduhoma, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state’s budget for the financial year 2025-26 on March 4, she said.

The budget session will conclude on March 20, the official added.