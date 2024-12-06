Aizawl: Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram K Vanlalvena has expressed disappointment over the cancellation of a border road project between Sangau and Saisihchhuah to link the state’s Lawngtlai district with Myanmar’s Chin state.

In a consultative meeting of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) chaired by minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Vanlalvena pointed out that the Rs 66.08 crore project could not be executed due to the selection of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) as the executing agency instead of the state Public Works Department (PWD).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Vanlalvena alleged that the road project – intended to link Chin state in Myanmar – could not be started due to compensation issues, as the BRO planned for the road to cross Pangkhua village, ignoring the plan of the state PWD.

Also Read: Student protest turns violent near Manipur CM’s office in Imphal

As per the PWD’s proposal, the road project will not cross or pass through Pangkhua village to avoid any compensation issues.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Vanlalvena said that the Sangau-Saisihchhuah road project was given top priority by the then Chief Minister Zoramthanga during the Mizo National Front (MNF) dispensation.

Expressing disappointment over the cancellation of the project, he said that the funds already allocated for the project should not be withdrawn.

Scindia said that he would pursue the matter and also invited Vanlalvena to discuss it personally at the earliest convenience.