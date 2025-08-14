Aizawl: Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, has called on the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to expedite ongoing infrastructure projects and address land acquisition issues in the state, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

In a meeting with BRO Director General Lt. Gen. Raghu Srinivasan at the BRO headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Richard emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of roads and other critical infrastructure projects currently underway across Mizoram.

He particularly requested that the construction of concrete bridges, which has been stalled for some time, be resumed promptly.

Additionally, the Mizoram MP raised concerns regarding pending land acquisition issues in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai, Siaha, and Champhai districts. He sought the BRO’s intervention to resolve these matters efficiently.

Richard also urged the BRO chief to release the pending compensation amounting to Rs. 82 lakh for the Tipa–Laki–Lope–Lopu (LTTT) road project in southern Mizoram, which is crucial for the region’s connectivity.

In response, Lt. Gen. Srinivasan assured Richard that he would take immediate steps to expedite both ongoing and upcoming projects in the state.

He further committed to resolving the land acquisition issues in the three districts and releasing the pending compensation for the LTTT road project as soon as possible.

Srinivasan also informed the MP that he would personally visit Mizoram to inspect the ongoing projects and ensure timely progress.