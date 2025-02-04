Mizoram: Molin Kumar Chakma to take oath as CADC CEM

Aizawl: BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma will be sworn in as Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) on Tuesday, a party leader said.

Chakma district’s BJP president Durjya Dhan Chakma said that the oath taking ceremony will be held at the CADC headquarters in Kamalanagar at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lawngtlai district additional deputy commissioner Zoramsiama Hmar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Molin Kumar Chakma as the deputy commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy is out of station, he said.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Molin Kumar Chakma will announce names of executive members and submit a list to the governor for his approval, he said.

This is the first time in the history of the CADC that BJP is ruling the council with an absolute majority, according to Durjya Dhan Chakma.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Congress seeks punitive action against Mizoram minister

In 2018, the BJP and Congress formed a coalition council, he said.

The CADC has witnessed a stalemate after the removal of the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former chief executive member (CEM) Rasik Mohan Chakma through a no-confidence motion moved in the council’s session on December 11.

Subsequently, 8 MNF members had defected to the BJP and another 5 members, including the council chairman Mohan Chakma, to the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM).

The council composition after the defection was ZPM- 10, BJP-9 and MNF-1 and there was none which had a majority to form the executive body.

On December 16, ten ZPM members led by their legislature party leader Mohan Chakma met then Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and submitted a letter asserting their majority in the Chakma council.

Also Read: Mizoram: 16 MNF leaders join BJP

However, 4 ZPM members joined the BJP subsequently raising the party’s tall from 9 to 13.

11 seats are required to form an executive body in the 20-member council.

Molin Kumar Chakma, who staked his claim to form the next government in the CADC on December 23 last year, was appointed as the CEM by governor Vijay Kumar Singh with effect from January 28, according to a notification issued by state district council and minority affairs secretary Sangchhin Chinzah on January 31.

“As per the governor’s directive and in accordance with sub-rule 5 of rule 22 of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (Constitution, Conduct of Business, etc.) Rules, 2002, as amended, the CADC may hold a vote of confidence within 30 days of its formation,” the notification said.

The MNF, which initially secured 10 seats in the May 9, 2023 elections and gained support from four members of the district council (MDCs), has now been reduced to a single member-Rasik

Mohan Chakma himself, while the ZPM now has six members.