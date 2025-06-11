Aizawl: Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) legislator Lt. Colonel (Rtd) Clement Lalhmingthanga on Tuesday said that the recruitment rally for the new Mizo Territorial Army will begin in July.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference here, Clement, who headed the coordination and land search committee for the establishment of the Mizo Territorial Army, said that two companies of the Mizo Territorial Army will be raised.

He said that the recruitment will start in July, and initially, one company will be recruited.

He said there will be relaxation for ex-servicemen and their children, and sportspersons.

Any youths in the age group of 18 -42 years and who have passed class 10 are eligible for the army, he said.

The new recruits will undergo training at the Assam Rifles centre in Shillong, he said.

According to Clement, there are 102 personnel, a commanding officer, and four JCOs in one company.

However, only 70 personnel will be recruited in the first phase, he said.

The recruitment will be conducted in phased manner, he added.