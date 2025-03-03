Aizawl: Mizoram Labour, Employment, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship (LESDE) Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar will introduce a bill to regulate private agencies in recruiting and sending youths for placement jobs abroad, an official said on Sunday.

Hmar will present the Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Bill, 2025, in the state assembly on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The bill will aim to regulate the operations of private placement agencies, ensuring they legally send youths for jobs, including domestic work, both within India and abroad.

If enacted, the bill will require private placement agencies to register with the government and obtain a license to operate.

The bill’s necessity arose after some Mizo women, illegally sent by private placement agencies to foreign countries, particularly Syria, UAE, and other Gulf nations for domestic work, encountered legal issues last year.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Mizoram government, along with generous individuals and the Centre, successfully rescued several Mizo women from Syria and other Arab countries.

The Mizoram Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) Act was originally enacted in 2015 under the Lal Thanhawla-led Congress government.

However, the earlier law allowed agencies to place women as domestic workers across the country.

Hmar, who also handles sports, youth services, excise, and narcotics, will also present “The Mizoram Youth Commission Bill, 2025,” on Monday.

Additionally, he will introduce a bill on March 6 to amend the existing prohibition law to permit the sale and manufacture of wine and beer from locally produced fruits and grains.