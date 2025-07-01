Aizawl: The Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, seized Methamphetamine tablets worth over Rs 6.67 crore and arrested a Myanmar national from Zokhawthar village in East Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The operation was carried out on June 29 following specific intelligence inputs, according to an official statement released by the Assam Rifles on Tuesday. Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of security personnel set up a checkpoint at Zokhawthar—a known transit hub along the India-Myanmar border.

During the operation, the team intercepted a suspicious individual who was later found carrying 20,200 Methamphetamine tablets, weighing around 2.22 kilograms. Authorities estimate the street value of the seized narcotics at over Rs 6.67 crore.

The suspect, identified as a Myanmar national, was taken into custody, underscoring ongoing concerns about cross-border drug trafficking networks operating through Mizoram.

The seized contraband, classified as a prohibited psychotropic substance under Indian law, has been handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station for further investigation and legal proceedings under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

