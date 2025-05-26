Aizawl: Reaffirming its dedication to delivering world-class healthcare to the people of Mizoram and the Northeast region, Manipal Hospitals, India’s foremost integrated healthcare provider, has decided to run regular Outpatient Departments (OPDs) in Aizawl.

The hospital’s senior Consultant, General Medicine and Endocrinology, Dr. Kaushik Biswas, told reporters in Aizawl that the hospital aims to run regular OPDs in Aizawl for the benefit of the citizens of the state in specialties like Cardiology, Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopaedics, Oncology, and Nephrology.

He said that chronic lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, thyroid disorders, and metabolic syndromes are on the rise across the Northeastern states, including Mizoram.

“At Manipal Hospitals, we have consistently seen patients from the region benefiting from structured endocrine care and personalized treatment plans,” he said.

Through regular OPDs and collaborative efforts with healthcare institutions in Mizoram, they aim to bring quality endocrine and general medical care closer to home, he said.

With five Superspecialty hospitals under its network in Kolkata, following the integration of AMRI and Medica Superspecialty Hospitals, Manipal Hospitals continues to be a vital bridge for advanced care in the region.

For over 15 years, the erstwhile AMRI group and Medica Superspecialty Hospitals have treated more than 15,000 patients from Mizoram, including over 70 successful kidney transplants performed at Medica Superspecialty Hospital (a unit of Manipal Hospitals Network), with a success rate of 95 per cent.

Since 2017, Medica, part of Manipal Hospitals, has partnered with Aizawl Hospital and Research Centre to conduct outreach clinics in specialties such as Neurosurgery, Respiratory Medicine, Orthopaedics, Urology, Nephrology, and Endocrinology.

Manipal Hospitals Director, Department of Respiratory Medicine, Dr. Debraj Jash, said that respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, interstitial lung disease, and post-infectious complications are increasingly prevalent and often require long-term, personalized care.

“In a region like Mizoram, where terrain and travel can be challenging, our outreach initiatives have been crucial in bridging this gap,” he said.

“We have enabled hundreds of patients to access specialized pulmonary consultations and diagnostics within the state. Going forward, we are committed to scaling up these services with regular OPDs, lung function screenings, and integrated care programs,” he said.

Senior Consultant, Neurosurgeon and Spine Surgeon, Dr. Harsh Jain, also said that they have seen a rising demand for specialized neurosurgical care among patients from Mizoram, including complex cases involving brain tumours, spinal cord compression, trauma, and degenerative spine diseases over the years.

“Our outreach clinics and consultations have enabled timely diagnosis and referrals, significantly improving outcomes. Our aim is to expand access to advanced neurosurgical expertise in Aizawl through regular OPDs, surgical planning, and post-operative care coordination,” he said.