Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma on Thursday launched the Mizoram chapter of Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), the first such platform in the Northeast under NITI Aayog.

The launch, held during a state workshop on women-led development through entrepreneurship at Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril near Aizawl under the initiative of the NITI Aayog state support mission, was attended by NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalduhoma expressed his gratitude to NITI Aayog for selecting Mizoram as the first state in the Northeast to establish a WEP chapter.

He said that women in Mizoram are highly industrious and capable, and are playing a vital role in the state’s economic progress.

He pointed out that the state government launched its flagship programme “Bana Kaih” (Handholding) scheme in September last year to support young and aspiring entrepreneurs,

The scheme is being implemented in the pilot phase and about 517 progress partners (beneficiaries) have been selected to avail the scheme, of whom 140 (27%) are women, he said.

“We hope more women will benefit from this scheme, and we are also working closely with NITI Aayog to collaborate on Bana Kaih and other schemes,” the chief minister said.

Dr Paul lauded Mizoram’s women for their entrepreneurial spirit and financial independence.

He expressed hope that the Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) will serve as a key platform for women’s empowerment and economic growth.

Paul urged women entrepreneurs to register with WEP and take full advantage of its opportunities.

“The empowerment of women is crucial for India’s overall development, and the Prime Minister prioritizes it. NITI Aayog is committed to supporting this mission, and through WEP, we aim to bring transformative change,” he said.

State labour, employment, skill development and entrepreneurship minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, state chief secretary Khilli Ram Meena and other important officials also attended the event.

During the occasion, Lalduhoma also launched various WEP initiatives, including. Yashasvani Program (in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME), Swavalambini Program (in collaboration with the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship), WEP Award to Reward Programme (with New Shop), WEP App (Beta Version) and Awards to Women Entrepreneurs (by Make My Trip).

Officials said that the landmark initiative is expected to boost women’s participation in entrepreneurship and strengthen Mizoram’s economic landscape to align with the vision of Viksit Bharat.