Mizoram Jobs RIPANS Aizawl Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in RIPANS Aizawl Mizoram in 2025.

Regional Institute of Paramedical & Nursing Sciences (RIPANS) Aizawl Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Lower Division Clerk (skilled/ clerical) and Multi Tasking Staff (unskilled) in 2025. RIPANS is the only Institute under the administrative control of Govt. of India which offers career-oriented program in the field of Nursing, Pharmacy and Paramedical Sciences under one roof. The Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Sciences (RIPANS) is an autonomous Institution under Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India and North Eastern Council (NEC) set up RIPANS on 30th March, 1995 to provide Nursing, Pharmacy and Paramedical education to the people of North East States including Sikkim and to maintain the pace of Nursing, Pharmacy and Paramedical education and services in related field. The Institute came to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India on 1st April, 2007. RIPANS is at Zemabawk on the slope of a hill. The site has National Highway 54 on the South-East and Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) and Central Medical Store (Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Mizoram) on the North-West. It is in the outskirt, about 10 kms away from the capital city of Aizawl. The scenic beauty of the city can be well seen from the Campus.

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (skilled/clerical)

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs. 760/- per day

Qualification :

i. 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

ii. A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on computer

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (Unskilled)

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs. 541/- per day

Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board/Institute

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self certified photocopy of marksheets and certificates from HSLC onwards, ST/SC/OBC Certificates to the Director, Regional Institute of Paramedical Nursing Sciences, Aizawl, Mizoram-796017 on or before 06.06.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here