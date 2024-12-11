Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Mizoram.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow in a purely time-bound sponsored research project funded by MeiTY, Govt. of India, in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering entitled “A Lower Power Edge Enabled Smart and Secure Precision Agriculture Ecosystem.” NIT Mizoram is an Institute situated altogether in the scenic beauty of Mizoram, wrapped between clouds and mountain rocks, which adds to its beauty. Being amongst the most educated states of our country with also a literacy rate of 91%, it beholds a very peaceful and calm environment suitable for studies. The Institute, to cope with the present competitive needs, comprises of laboratories with the latest equipments and also installed with best & latest softwares. The Ministry of Education (Shiksha Mantralaya), Govt. of India vide its order no. F. 23-13-2009-TS-III Dated 30th of Oct. 2009 and 3rd March 2010, had decided to set up ten new NITs. In view of the above NIT Mizoram was started in the year 2010 in the state of Mizoram with an objective to impart education, research & training leading to B.Tech, M.Tech & PhD. degrees. This institute has been declared as an Institute of National Importance by an Act of Parliament. Here the students are admitted through All India Entrance Exam- Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Master degree in Engineering or Technology in VLSI / CSE / Embedded Systems or related discipline.

Desirable Qualification : Experience in circuit design, embedded systems, VLSI CAD tool handling, and AIIML, etc.

Fellowship : Rs. 37,000 + HRA (as per applicable rates) to the candidate who are selected through

(a) National Eligibility Test such as CSIR UGC NET or also GATE, or

(b) A selection process through National Level Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and Institutions.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above positions altogether through the Google Form link https://forms.gle/MuztBsUYHddQkTh56

Last date for submission of applications altogether is up to 5 PM of 15th December 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here