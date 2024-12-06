Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Project Fellow for a DBT-BUILDER funded project entitled “Mizoram University Interdisciplinary Life Science Programme for Advance Research Level- II.” Mizoram University came into being under an Act of Parliament (No. 8 of 2000) and it became functional from 2nd July, 2001. The University is at Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram and is spread over 978.1988 acres in an area on the outskirts of the city. Prior to the existence of Mizoram University, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) with headquarters at Shillong was operating a campus in Mizoram. Headed by a Pro-Vice Chancellor, the then Mizoram Campus of NEHU had a seven Post-Graduate Departments, namely, Economics, Education, English, Forestry, Mizo, Psychology and Public Administration. During the last 22 years of its existence, Mizoram University saw considerable progress in terms of infrastructure, academic programmes, manpower and support services. Mizoram University got accreditation of ‘A’ grade under NAAC in 2014 and 2019. It also got award of ISO Certification in 2018. The University got a ranking as one of the top 100 Universities in India, assessed by the NIRF rankings from 2016 to 2023 under MHRD

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF) / Project Fellow

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 3

Also Read : 10 success mantras of APSC passed candidates

Essential Qualification :

Master of Science (M.Sc.) degree in Botany, Zoology, or Life Sciences with a minimum of 55% marks. Strong interest in research and also a keen desire to learn new techniques. Excellent communication and also interpersonal skills. Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Salary : As per DST/DBT norms.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Candidates should submit their online application by December 9th, 2024.

Applicants must submit the applications altogether through the following Google Form: https://forms.gle/8iwRgLNz99BbhnC18

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here