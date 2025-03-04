Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in KV Aizawl Mizoram.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Aizawl Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers, Instructors and Coaches.Kendriya Vidyalaya Aizawl came into being in the year 1983 under Project Pushpak. It caters to the educational needs of around 1100 students every year. The permanent building saw inauguration on 05.03.2009 by Shri Ranglal Jamunda, IAS, Commissioner, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The school has a total strength of over 1000 students studying from class Balvatika-3 to 12. They are divided into 2 sections each from class 1-12. The school offers Science and Humanities stream for class 11 and 12. Its vision and mission is to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government including Defence and Para-military personnel by providing a common programme of education. It also aims to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education. The school also aims to initiate and promote experimentation and innovations in education in collaboration with other bodies like Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) etc

Name of posts :

Post Graduate Teachers (Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology, Computer-Science, History, Geography, Hindi, English, Economics and Political Science) Trained Graduate Teachers (Maths, Science, Hindi, English, Social Science, Sanskrit) Primary Teachers Computer Instructor Staff Nurse Counsellor Special Educator Yoga Coach Balvatika Teachers

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th March 2025 from 8:00 am onwards.

The Venue is PM SHRI KV AIZAWL, PROJECT PUSHPAK, THUAMPUI, ZEMABAWK (AIZAWL)

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!