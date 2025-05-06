Aizawl: Union Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday said that Mizoram has great potential to be developed in various sectors.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Margherita exuded hope that the northeastern state may become a developing state with the help of development initiatives undertaken by the Centre under the Viksit Bharat 2047.

He claimed that the country achieved tremendous progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which had never been experienced during the previous 60 years.

Peace has been steadily restored in the Northeast under Modi, he said.

The Union Minister said that several development projects have been executed in the Northeast under the North Eastern Council (NEC).

He said that union ministers are visiting different states every two weeks to inspect and review development projects.

Citing that Mizoram has great potential to be developed in various sectors, Margherita said that the state will soon be connected with a railway line to boost connectivity and the economy.

Apart from the railway line, steps are being taken to improve air connectivity and other means of connectivity using modern techniques, he said.

Earlier on the day, Margherita, while addressing a state-level workshop on the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, said that the amendment act was to regulate the wrong systems that have been in existence for decades.

He said it was a move to benefit the general public.”The Waqf amendment act aims to bring social justice, transparency, and inclusive development. It means to develop the general public,” he said.

Margherita said that a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee studied and assessed over 7,700 petitions received in connection with the Waqf amendment bill.

The committee has also consulted 282 civil society organizations, political representatives, religious institutions, and other stakeholders, he said.