Aizawl: Mizoram health minister Lalrinpuii on Thursday said that tissue transplant can soon be done in state-run Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH), which will mark a new chapter in the state’s medical science.

Addressing a party meeting in south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, the health minister said that the government has completed an establishment for tissue transplantation after a year through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO).

She said that they have identified a transplant coordinator, consultant, and other staff. “We have also arranged operation theatre at Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH)and the license is being awaited,” she said.

Once the license is obtained, medical experts will come from other states to do kidney and heart transplantation, she said.

While heart transplant costs around Rs. 9 lakh in two private hospitals in Aizawl, it will cost only Rs. 1 lakh at ZMCH, she added.

The Mizoram government had on Wednesday converted Zoram Medical College Society into a fully government-owned medical institution.

The medical college, which also comprises a state referral hospital was rechristened as Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH).

The health minister further said that the government is making efforts to resolve the shortage of doctors and healthcare workers in the state.

She said that steps are also being taken to recruit 100 health workers.