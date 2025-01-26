Aizawl: Mizoram Governor General VK Singh on Sunday said that the state government is seriously tackling the menace of drug trafficking, drug abuse and smuggling of areca nuts and other contraband.

The northeastern state has witnessed a considerable surge in drug trafficking and smuggling of areca nuts and other contraband from neighbouring countries particularly Myanmar over the past few years.

“The government is seriously tackling the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse. The state police, security forces and other law enforcement agencies have made significant achievements in checking smuggling and other illegal activities,” the governor said as he unfurled the tri-colour at Lammual in Aizawl on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday.

He said that more than 12 lakh kg of smuggled foreign areca nuts worth Rs. 16.6 crore were seized by law enforcement agencies last year.

Besides, huge cache of arms and ammunitions, explosives and illicit drugs were also seized, he said.

The state police and excise and narcotics department arrested 4,568 people in drug-related offences last year, he said.

Urging the civil society organisations, NGOs and religious organisations to continue extending support to the government in the fight against drugs, Singh said, “This menace to the society must be tackled by all of us.”

Efforts are also on to resolve the long pending boundary dispute with neighbouring Assam through negotiations, he said.

The governor said that the state’s flagship programme ” Bana Kaih” or ” Handholding” scheme is being implemented across the state.

The scheme launched in September last year aims to provide assistance to entrepreneurs and farmers through a series of targeted programmes while contributing to the realisation of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, he said.

Under this scheme, eligible progress partners (beneficiaries) will be provided loans from partner banks, with the government serving as guarantor, he said.

The government is making efforts to enhance road connectivity and the state PWD completed 194 kilometres of formation cutting last year, he said.

Besides, 264 kilometres of roads have been upgraded with black-top surfacing and 98 kilometres of high-strength concrete roads have also been constructed during the same period, the governor said.

According to Singh, the state government is taking up several projects to generate more electric power through solar power and hydroelectric power and is in the process of transitioning to prepaid smart metres.

In tune with the National Education Policy 2020, the Department of Higher and Technical Education is making relentless efforts to establish a state-run university, he said.

The vision of making all urban areas ‘Garbage Free’ under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 has achieved significant success with 28 urban towns and 8 towns being declared as Open Defecation Free (ODF), he said.

Singh also said that the state government is making massive efforts in other sectors, including health, agriculture, tourism and sports.

Republic day was celebrated in all parts of the state with official functions held in all district headquarters and other towns.