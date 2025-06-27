Guwahati: The Mizoram government is planning to confiscate identity cards from Myanmar refugees who frequently cross the international border between India and Myanmar, taking advantage of the ongoing crisis in their home country, a state official said on Friday.

During a meeting in Aizawl on Thursday with the Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary Surinder Bhagat, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed concerns over the behavior of some refugees.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While he acknowledged that many Myanmar nationals living in Mizoram follow the law, he pointed out a group who repeatedly cross the border to Myanmar and return, exploiting the crisis.

Lalduhoma stated, “The Mizoram government will take strict action against refugees who misbehave or violate laws. We are considering seizing the Myanmar-issued IDs from those who frequently cross the international border while staying in Mizoram.”

The Chief Minister also informed Bhagat about plans to collect biometric data of all Myanmar refugees residing in Mizoram, with enrollment expected to start in July, according to another official.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Lalduhoma raised concerns over illegal overseas job placements conducted by some agencies in the state. After identifying unauthorized recruitment activities, the government revoked the licenses of those agencies.

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs to issue prosecution sanction orders against these fraudulent recruiters and stressed the need for stronger enforcement.

In response, Bhagat advised people to exercise caution when seeking jobs abroad and emphasized the importance of verifying the legitimacy of placement agencies.