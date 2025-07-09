Aizawl: The Mizoram government on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the dissolution of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) and urged the Governor to review his decision.

State Governor Vijay Kumar imposed Governor’s Rule on the CADC on Monday, citing constant political instability that affected the administration of the council.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, Home Minister K. Sapdanga said the Governor dissolved the Chakma council on Monday, ignoring the suggestion of the Council of Ministers.

He said the Governor had earlier sought the opinion of the Council of Ministers on the issue of the CADC after the council chief was removed in a no-confidence motion.

According to him, 16 out of the 20 elected members of the CADC recently joined the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and met the Governor on June 18 to stake a claim to form the next executive body.

Subsequently, the Governor requested the Council of Ministers to provide its view on the matter in writing, he said.

“The Council of Ministers unanimously disapproved the dissolution of the CADC, stating that it was unnecessary as long as members were available to form a popular government. They recommended allowing the ZPM, which holds a majority, to form the next executive committee in the council. The Council of Ministers conveyed their opinion to the Governor on July 4,” Sapdanga said.

“It is unfortunate that the Governor, despite seeking our opinion, made a decision ignoring the views of the Council of Ministers. Though we are fully aware of the Governor’s discretionary power over the ADC, we see his action as a breach of democratic principles,” he added.

The Home Minister said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier advised the Governor to allow the ZPM members to form the next executive body in the 20-member council.

He said the Council of Ministers has urged the Governor to review his decision.

The State District Council and Minority Affairs Department, on behalf of the Governor, issued a notification on Monday stating that the Governor had assumed all functions and powers vested in or exercisable by the CADC, citing constant political instability that made it impossible to administer the council in accordance with the provisions of the Sixth Schedule.

The Governor also appointed the Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner as a caretaker to exercise all functions or powers vested in the CADC on his behalf, with immediate effect, for a period of six months or until further orders.

He also obtained the opinion of the Council of Ministers, the notification said.

The imposition of Governor’s Rule follows the removal of BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma from the position of Chief Executive Member (CEM) on June 16.

Officials swore in Chakma as the council chief on February 4, marking the formation of the first BJP-led executive body in the Chakma council since its inception in 1972.

However, after four months, the BJP-led Chakma council suffered a severe blow when 12 of its members, including the incumbent council chairman Lakkhan Chakma, resigned from the party and defected to the ZPM in June.

The government formed the CADC under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution in 1972 to promote the welfare of Chakma tribals in Mizoram.

Its headquarters is located in Chawngte (also known as Kamalanagar) in Lawngtlai district.

The council has 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.

The council faces frequent changes in leadership and defections, as the anti-defection law does not apply to it.